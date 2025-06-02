Iran hits back at 'biased' IAEA report on stockpile of enriched uranium

Iran has hit back at a recent report by the United Nation's nuclear watchdog on its nuclear activities "fully biased" and "politically motivated".

"The content of the report issued by the IAEA is mostly repetitive, and it exaggerates some technical issues," Esmail Baghaei, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said at a media briefing in Tehran on Monday.

"We have no doubt that this report has been prepared under pressure by some certain European countries. We are not happy at all to see Western countries damage the reputation and the position of an important international body like that," he added.

A confidential report by the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Saturday Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels.

In a separate report, the agency called on Tehran to urgently change course and comply with its years-long probe.

US-Iran nuclear talks

The report comes at a sensitive time, as the administration of US President Donald Trump seeks to reach a deal with Tehran to limit its nuclear program.

The two sides have held several rounds of talks, so far without agreement.

The report which was seen by The Associated Press — says that as of May 17, Iran has amassed 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60%.

The 60% enriched material is a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

Baghaei also said Iran will not respond positively to the text proposed by the US if it involves "radical, maximalist demands".

Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who is mediating the US-Iran talks, visited Tehran on Saturday to present the latest US proposal for ongoing talks.

Baghaei also vowed any military attack by Israel against Iran's nuclear sites will be followed by a harsh response.