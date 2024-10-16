Kylian Mbappé trains with Real Madrid, amid Swedish reports of rape allegation

French footballer Kylian Mbappé was seen training with his club Real Madrid on Tuesday, ahead of his return to work following a break to recover from injury.

His training session on Tuesday comes amid reports in Swedish media that he is under investigation for an alleged rape in Stockholm, after he visited the city last week.

Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that Mbappé is 'reasonably suspected' of rape, citing documents it has seen.

Swedish prosecutors have confirmed that they have launched an investigation into an alleged rape at a hotel in Stockholm, but have not revealed the identity of the suspect.

Mbappé has denounced the Swedish reports as 'fake news', and his representatives have described them as 'totally false and irresponsible'.

In a post in social media, Mbappé seemed to draw a connection between the reports in Sweden and a hearing in the French capital on Tuesday, in a legal battle with former club Paris Saint Germain over unpaid wages.

Later Tuesday, a lawyer for Mbappé said the 25 year old was bewildered by the reports, stating that ‘a complaint does not make the truth, a complaint does not prove anything'.

She added that she did not know if the complaint filed in Sweden concerned Mbappé or not.