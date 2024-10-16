Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Kylian Mbappé trains with Real Madrid, amid Swedish reports of rape allegation

FILE - Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe tries to control the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match   -  
Copyright © africanews
Gabriel Jimenez/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Kylian Mbappé

French footballer Kylian Mbappé was seen training with his club Real Madrid on Tuesday, ahead of his return to work following a break to recover from injury.

His training session on Tuesday comes amid reports in Swedish media that he is under investigation for an alleged rape in Stockholm, after he visited the city last week.

Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that Mbappé is 'reasonably suspected' of rape, citing documents it has seen.

Swedish prosecutors have confirmed that they have launched an investigation into an alleged rape at a hotel in Stockholm, but have not revealed the identity of the suspect.

Mbappé has denounced the Swedish reports as 'fake news', and his representatives have described them as 'totally false and irresponsible'.

In a post in social media, Mbappé seemed to draw a connection between the reports in Sweden and a hearing in the French capital on Tuesday, in a legal battle with former club Paris Saint Germain over unpaid wages.

Later Tuesday, a lawyer for Mbappé said the 25 year old was bewildered by the reports, stating that ‘a complaint does not make the truth, a complaint does not prove anything'.

She added that she did not know if the complaint filed in Sweden concerned Mbappé or not.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..