AFCON qualifiers: Mahrez and Algeria train ahead of Togo

Riyad Mahrez and Algeria trained on Tuesday ahead of their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo.

Head coach Vladimir Petkovic has some new faces in his squad in this international break with Hertha Berlin's Ibrahim Maza, CS Constantine's Zakaria Bouhakfaya, OGC Nice's Badredine Bounani and USM Algiers's Saadi Redouani.

The two-time AFCON champions are unbeaten in their last 16 AFCON qualifiers and have not lost at home in the competition since June 2007.

With two convincing wins already, Algeria lead Group E and look to continue that with a victory over Togo on Thursday.