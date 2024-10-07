Concerns raised over congolese cobalt and child labor practices

Democratic Republic Of Congo
In September, the U.S. Department of Labor added the Democratic Republic of Congo's cobalt to its list of goods that may be produced using forced or child labor.
This action has prompted responses from both authorities and civil society in the country, the world's leading cobalt producer, as they worry that this decision could drive away investors.
The Congolese authorities assert that they are making efforts to enhance the cobalt supply chain.
In 2023, the DRC produced 170,000 tons of cobalt, maintaining its status as the global leader.
However, concerns linger about how long this will last.
In a statement released last week, the Congolese government spokesperson expressed disappointment that the US decision overlooks the progress made and urged partners to increase their technical and financial support.
