Egypt, UAE Presidents hold talks in Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi welcomed his United Aran Emirates (UAE) counterpart to Cairo on Thursday.

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met El-Sissi on the tarmac of Cairo airport.

The visit comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East as Israel intensifies its bombing campaign in Lebanon.

Alongside and the United States, Egypt has been working unsuccessfully to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.

The visit also comes as pressure mounts on the Emiratis over accusations of backing Sudanese rebels accused of committing war crimes.

The Emirati president's delegation included the ministers of industry, investment, and defence, as well as a national security advisor.

Financially troubled Egypt has had to rely on Emirati largesse in recent years to support its faltering economy.