G7: Migration, human and drug trafficking top agenda of ministerial meeting

Italy
Interior ministers from the G7, a group including some of the world's most industrialised economies gathered in Mirabella Eclano southern Italy on Thursday (Oct. 03).
Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi welcomed delegations from France, Germany, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The two-day summit will focus on migration and human trafficking, threats caused by international crises, drug trafficking, AI and cyber-security.
“In particular the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East are polarising our communities, increasing the risk that people might join extreme ideologies that could bring terrorist attacks on our lands,” Piantedosi told his counterparts in an opening statement.
Some representatives of third countries, including Libya, Tunisia and Algeria were also invited.
Unauthorized migration to European Union nations declined sharply in the initial eight months of the year, regardless of political rhetoric.
00:39
Victims of Djibouti migrant boat tragedy recovered
01:48
Two boats carrying migrants sink in the Red Sea off Djibouti's coast killing 45
Go to video
Dozens of bodies found on boat along migrant route off the coast of Senegal's capital
01:08
Spain's Ceuta stretched by Moroccans eager to reach Europe
01:16
Germany reintroduces border control to curb illegal immigration
01:53
UN human rights chief decries politicians who 'scapegoat', attempts to 'muzzle' freedoms