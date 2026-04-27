Mali defence chief killed as key town reportedly falls to separatists

Coordinated attacks by jihadist fighters and separatist rebels kill Mali's defence minister as pro-government forces are reportedly driven out of a key northern town.

Mali 's defence minister was killed in a sweeping attack by jihadis and rebels who seized several towns and military bases, authorities said Sunday, the latest violence in the junta-run country that has long battled militants linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group as well as a separatist rebellion in the north.

The Malian government confirmed the death of the defence chief, Gen. Sadio Camara, in a post on the defence ministry's Facebook page, and expressed its condolences to his family. State-run television also broadcast the announcement of his death by spokesman Gen. Issa Ousmane Coulibaly.

Mali was struck on Saturday by one of the biggest coordinated attacks on its army in the capital, Bamako, and several other cities and towns in an assault that also challenged Mali's security partner, Russia, which has forces on the ground in the West African country.

The government said Sunday the attacks appear to be over, but several questions remain, including who was in control of a key northern city that the separatists claim to have taken.

The government has not provided a death toll from Saturday and previously said only that at least 16 people were wounded in what it denounced as terror attacks.

The separatists have been fighting for years to create an independent state in northern Mali, while al-Qaida and IS-aligned militants have been fighting the government for over a decade.

According to the government statement, Camara's residence was targeted by a suicide car bomber and other attackers on Saturday.

"He engaged in an exchange of fire with the assailants, some of whom he managed to neutralise," it said. "During intense clashes, he was wounded and then transported to the hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries."

Separatists claim control of the northern town of Kidal

A spokesperson for the separatist Tuareg-led Azawad Liberation Front, or FLA, said the Russian Africa Corps troops and the Malian military withdrew from the city of Kidal following the attack on Saturday, after an agreement was reached for their peaceful exit.

"Kidal is declared free," said FLA spokesperson Mohamed El Maouloud Ramadan.

In a statement on state TV late Sunday night, Gen. Oumar Diarra, head of the armed forces, confirmed that the Malian army had left the city and that its forces were repositioning in Anefis, a city about 100 kilometers (62 miles) south of Kidal.

The separatists have been fighting for years to create an independent state in northern Mali.

Kidal had long served as a stronghold of the rebellion before being taken by Malian government forces and Russian mercenaries in 2023. Its capture marked a significant symbolic victory for the junta and its Russian allies.

Militants unite with separatists to coordinate attacks

Saturday's wave of attacks was the first time the separatists joined forces with the al-Qaida-linked group JNIM, which said it was also part of the attack on Kidal and had also targeted a town outside of the capital of Bamako and three other cities on Saturday.

The FLA spokesperson confirmed the coordinated push.

"This operation is being carried out in partnership with the JNIM, which is also committed to defending the people against the military regime in Bamako," Ramadan said.

The separatists called on Russia to "reconsider its support for the military junta" in Mali, saying its "actions have contributed to the suffering of the civilian population."

Wassim Nasr, a specialist for the region and senior research fellow at the Soufan Center security think tank, said this "coordination, conducting attacks all over the country at the same time," the united push by the two groups and the call for the Russian military to leave was a first.

It extended beyond the military, he said, to the political level because both groups "acknowledged that they worked together."

Following the attacks, a three-day overnight curfew, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., was also announced for the Bamako district.

Mali's government spokesperson, Coulibaly, said civilian and military personnel were among the 16 wounded and that several militants were killed. He did not provide a death toll.

Threat to the wider region

The Economic Community of West African States condemned Saturday's attacks in Mali and called on "all states, security forces, regional mechanisms and populations of West Africa to unite and mobilise in a coordinated effort to combat this scourge."

Following military coups, the juntas in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso turned from Western allies to Russia for help in combating Islamic militants.

But the security situation in the region has worsened in recent times, with a record number of attacks by militants. Government forces have also been accused of killing civilians they suspect of collaborating with militants.

In 2024, an al-Qaida-linked group claimed an attack on Bamako's airport and a military training camp in the country's capital, killing scores of people.

Ulf Laessing, from the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, said that the separatists and JNIM are unlikely to take control of Bamako in the near term due to opposition from the local population.

Still, the attacks undermined the Malian junta's Russian partners.

"The attacks are a major blow to Russia as the mercenaries had no intelligence about the attacks and were unable to protect major cities," Laessing said.