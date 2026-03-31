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Spanish Police uncover high-tech drug tunnel beneath Ceuta border

Spanish Guardia Civil officers cordon off the area as sub-Saharan migrants sit on top of a metallic fence that divides Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla.   -  
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Copyright 2014 AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Spain

Spanish police have uncovered a highly sophisticated drug-smuggling tunnel in Ceuta, right along the border with Morocco.

It’s more than just a hidden passage, investigators found a carefully engineered underground system, built deep beneath an industrial warehouse, complete with rails, wagons, and other mechanisms designed to move large quantities of cannabis efficiently.

The tunnel stretched dozens of meters and had been operating quietly for years, potentially moving tons of drugs into Europe with minimal human involvement.

Authorities launched a major operation involving hundreds of officers, leading to multiple arrests and massive drug seizures.

What stands out is the level of organization, this wasn’t improvised smuggling, but a coordinated criminal network investing in infrastructure to bypass one of Europe’s most heavily monitored borders.

And with more tunnels suspected in the area, this discovery is opening a much deeper investigation into how these networks operate beneath the surface.

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