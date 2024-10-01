Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria celebrates independence day amid protests over economic hardship

People protest against economic hardship on the occasion of Nigeria's 64th independence anniversary, in Lagos Nigeria, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

Nigerians on Tuesday staged mass protests against economic hardship as the West African nation marked its 64th independence anniversary, with its president calling for patience.

Waving placards, the protestors demanded better opportunities and jobs for young people, especially in a country that has some of the world’s highest poverty and hunger levels despite being a top oil producer on the continent.

It is the second mass protest in two months in Africa’s most populous country amid worsening hardship caused by the government’s reforms to save more money and shore up dwindling foreign investments. At least 20 protesters were shot dead and hundreds of others arrested during the last protest in August.

Although the government has defended the economic policies, their immediate impact has contributed to pushing the inflation rate to a 28-year high while the currency languishes at record lows against the dollar.

At least 63% of the population is poor. The government has struggled to create jobs. And the world’s longest war on militancy continues to unfold in its northeast.

“The truth is, there’s nothing worth celebrating about Nigeria,” said Adetayo Babatunde-Daniel, a young entrepreneur who joined the protests.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who was elected in May last year on the promise of renewed hope, defended the reforms as necessary steps for progress that prevented the country’s economic “collapse.”

Additional sources • AP

