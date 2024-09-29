Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Egypt demands permanent seats for Africa, Arab States at UN Security Council

Egypt's Minister for Foreign Affairs Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Pamela Smith/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Egyptian politics

As he addressed the UN General Assembly, Egypt's Foreign Minister demanded permanent seats for Africa and Arab nations at the UN Security Council.

'We cannot accept that Africa and the Arab states to date have no permanent representative on the Security Council, nor enjoy the related prerogatives', Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty said.

He added, 'We endorse the Sirte Declaration and the Ezulwini Consensus to repair the historical injustice done to the African continent.'

Abdelbatty also called for a ceasfire in Gaza, as the conflict is on the brink of entering its 12th month, insisting that it is was his government's priority to put an end to the fighting.

He also urged for the immediate delivery of medical and humanitarian assistance to civilians in the enclave, as the humanitarian situation on the ground grows increasingly dire.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..