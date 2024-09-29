Egypt demands permanent seats for Africa, Arab States at UN Security Council

As he addressed the UN General Assembly, Egypt's Foreign Minister demanded permanent seats for Africa and Arab nations at the UN Security Council.

'We cannot accept that Africa and the Arab states to date have no permanent representative on the Security Council, nor enjoy the related prerogatives', Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty said.

He added, 'We endorse the Sirte Declaration and the Ezulwini Consensus to repair the historical injustice done to the African continent.'

Abdelbatty also called for a ceasfire in Gaza, as the conflict is on the brink of entering its 12th month, insisting that it is was his government's priority to put an end to the fighting.

He also urged for the immediate delivery of medical and humanitarian assistance to civilians in the enclave, as the humanitarian situation on the ground grows increasingly dire.