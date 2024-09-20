Top Saudi middle-distance runner Mohammed Shaween training in Rabat

Top Saudi middle-distance runner Mohammed Shaween is currently training in Rabat, Morocco for the 2024 Saudi Games in October.

Shaween is best known for his success in the 1500 metres, where he won gold at the 2011 Asian Athletics Championships. This victory established himself as a prominent figure in Saudi athletics, representing his country in numerous international competitions, including the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Shaween’s personal best in the 1500 metres is an impressive 3:31.82 secs, one of the fastest times ever recorded by a Saudi athlete.

As he prepares for the upcoming Saudi Games, Shaween’s focus remains on achieving success for his country once again.

His preparation in Morocco demonstrates his commitment to staying at the top of his sport, and he aims to add new accomplishments to his already distinguished career.