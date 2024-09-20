Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Top Saudi middle-distance runner Mohammed Shaween training in Rabat

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Shaween, right, celebrates next to silver medal's winner Sajad Moradi, of Iran, after winning the men's 1500m event in Guangzhou, China, Nov. 23, 2010.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Rob Griffith/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Morocco

Top Saudi middle-distance runner Mohammed Shaween is currently training in Rabat, Morocco for the 2024 Saudi Games in October.

Shaween is best known for his success in the 1500 metres, where he won gold at the 2011 Asian Athletics Championships. This victory established himself as a prominent figure in Saudi athletics, representing his country in numerous international competitions, including the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Shaween’s personal best in the 1500 metres is an impressive 3:31.82 secs, one of the fastest times ever recorded by a Saudi athlete.

As he prepares for the upcoming Saudi Games, Shaween’s focus remains on achieving success for his country once again.

His preparation in Morocco demonstrates his commitment to staying at the top of his sport, and he aims to add new accomplishments to his already distinguished career.

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..