Refugees in the U.S. Turn to Farming for New Beginnings

Refugees from African nations, including Burundi, Rwanda, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, are finding new livelihoods through farming in the United States. Many of these refugees, who fled war and persecution, are now growing and selling vegetables as a means of earning an income and reconnecting with their agricultural roots.

The majority focus on cultivating fast-growing, low-maintenance crops such as carrots, potatoes, spinach, kale, collard greens, and squash.

"Today I’m harvesting carrots, potatoes, spinach, kale, collard greens, broccoli, and acorn squash," said Asli Yussuf, a Somali refugee turned farmer.

These refugees have established small businesses, selling their produce at local markets and within their ethnic communities. Farming has not only provided them with financial stability but also a sense of familiarity and comfort in a foreign land.

Tom McGee, program director of the New American Sustainable Agriculture Project, emphasized the broader significance of their work:

"These farmers are independent business owners who partner with our organization to bring their produce to life here in the U.S. It gives them a sense of purpose and a way to integrate into the community, allowing them to truly participate in the American dream," McGee explained.

The farms, including one operated by the New Hampshire nonprofit Organization for Refugee and Immigrant Success, have become vital for many refugees who previously worked in agriculture in their home countries. However, transitioning to farming in the U.S. comes with challenges, particularly in marketing.

"I can grow enough to sell and make a decent income, but marketing is tough. There's a lot of competition," one farmer noted.

Despite the hurdles, the refugees express gratitude for the opportunity to work and rebuild their lives in the U.S.

"I like it here. I have my own job, and I’m happy," said Khadija Aliow, another Somali refugee and farmer.

For these refugees, farming represents more than just financial survival—it's a step toward integration, empowerment, and a fresh start in their new country.