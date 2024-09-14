Iconic high school jersey worn by basketball star LeBron James on auction

An iconic high school jersey worn by basketball star LeBron James is expected to fetch more than a million US dollars when it goes on auction later this month in Hong Kong.

The jersey was worn by LeBron when he was a rising star at St. Vincent–St. Mary High School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio,

It was worn in a famous cover story for Sports Illustrated magazine which anointed a teenage LeBron "The Chosen One" as his journey to one of the greatest players of all time began.

The jersey is part of a sale of memorabilia taking place on September 28th in Hong Kong that includes items from iconic stars of the past like Hong Kong martial arts legend Bruce Lee current entertainment superstar Taylor Swift.

The auction is selling 89 lots of items from international stars of music, sports and entertainment at its very first auction in the city.

A selection of 53 items of the star-studded clothes and accessories has gone on show in an upscale Hong Kong shopping mall ahead of the auction later in September.

Basketball and the NBA are a popular in Hong Kong and mainland China with LeBron James and other hoop stars big names for fans and collectors in the region.

Almost half of the lots, 40 items, are dedicated to the late martial arts star Bruce Lee., with some of the them on display to the public for the first time in decades.

The auction company hopes to make its sale at the end of September.

If you have a spare million US dollars or more, you might be able to buy the basketball shirt or Bruce Lee memorabilia.