Creative Emmy awards announced in weekend ceremony

Winners of the Creative Arts Emmy awards, which focus on reality and variety TV, were announced last weekend.

"Shogun", a television drama set in feudal Japan, set a record winning 14 out of the 16 categories it was nominated in.

This included Emmys for costumes, makeup, editing, stunts, and cinematography, along with a best guest actor in a drama Emmy for Néstor Carbonell.

“The Bear” won seven, including best guest actress in a comedy series for Jamie Lee Curtis.

She was emotional on stage after winning her first Emmy, 18 months after winning her first Oscar for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Actress, Angela Basset, also won her first ever Emmy for her narration of the National Geographic wildlife documentary series “Queens”.

She said that even although her award was for narration, it is not work one does alone.

"There was a whole team that pursued me and believed in me and fought for me and worked with me to get the work done, to tell this amazing story,” she said.

The Creative Arts Emmys for artistic and technical achievements were given ahead of the main Emmy Awards ceremony on 15 September.