DRC health workers overwhelmed by influx of Mpox patients

At the Kavumu Health Centre, located in one of the hardest-hit regions by mpox, health workers are overwhelmed by the influx of patients.

Dr. Erick Mashimango, the mpox focal point at the center, described the situation as dire. "We receive an average of 30 patients per day, but the numbers are increasing daily. We have reached a point where we are overwhelmed," he said.

The facility, which has set up temporary tents to accommodate the growing number of patients, is struggling to cope with the demand. Inside the tents, families sit on the ground as health workers, clad in personal protective equipment (PPE), examine those showing symptoms of Mpox, a viral disease characterized by fever, rash, and, in severe cases, death.

The rapid spread of the disease has prompted the DRC's health authorities to collaborate with the Health Division of Epidemiological Surveillance to contain the outbreak. "We are working on establishing mechanisms to end these outbreaks, which are very dangerous in terms of the clinical signs we are observing," said Dr. Mashimango.

The situation has taken a toll on the health workers at Kavumu. "The medical team is working beyond their physical capacity. They are overwhelmed, and it is having an impact," Dr. Mashimango noted.

There is a growing demand for vaccines among the affected communities. "People themselves are asking for vaccines, and it is now a concern. It would be desirable to have these vaccines urgently," said Dr. Mashimango.

The WHO and other international health organizations are closely monitoring the situation, particularly as the disease has begun to spread to neighboring countries, raising concerns of a wider regional outbreak.

Although outbreaks of Mpox have been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for decades, the number of cases reported has been rising steadily in recent years.

There is currently a severe outbreak in DRC with more than 20,000 suspected cases and 632 deaths reported this year (data as of 01 September), and it spread to neighboring countries, which prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General to declare a public health emergency of international concern on 14 August.