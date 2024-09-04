Algeria upbeat ahead of AFCON qualifiers against E. Guinea and Liberia

Algeria trained at their headquarters in Algiers on Tuesday, preparing for the start of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 'Desert Warriors' begin their campaign in Group E by Equatorial Guinea in Oran on Thursday before they take on Liberia in Monrovia five days later.

"Everything is okay. The camp is good, with the new coach - as you said - and new players. So it is okay. We are here to give all we have," said Naoufel Khacef, the Algeria defender.

They will be the first fixtures in which Algeria star player Riyad Mahrez will feature under head coach Vladimir Petkovic, who took over the role in February following Djamel Belmadi's exit at the start of the year.

African champions in 1990 and 2019 - the second title won under Belmadi - Algeria failed to win a match or advance beyond the group stage at the last two AFCONs.