Eastern DRC: In the war-torn region, displaced children won't attend school

The new school year kicked off on September 2nd in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

That was synonymous with friendly reunions and new curricula in many parts of the country. However, in the eastern region which has been plunged in armed conflict for decades, this back-to-school season offered no hope.

The resurgence of the M23 rebel group over two years ago and its expansion means hundreds of families fled with no means to send their children to school.

"This situation is so disheartening. I am sad because our children won't go to this school this year and it was already the same last year. It hurst a lot," Sifa, an internally displaced mother says.

In Goma, the capital of the North-Kivu province, rare customers come to buy school supplies, at the city's central market.

Stalls are full but when the war doesn't keep children away from schools, it is the cost-of-living crisis that does.

"I'd say nothing seems to be working well. Compared to last year, this back-to-school season hasn’t brought any luck, Clément" a vendor says.

"Vendors almost sell nothing so much so that we even wondered if kids would go back to school as announced."

At La Différence primary school, many pupils missed the first day of class.

Teacher Deba Mubalama saw firsthand the repercussions of the economic crisis and the war.

In addition to war, other factors come into play as to why kids don't go to school. For example, the fact that some parents are unemployed. All those who worked in the localities that have become war zones cannot work for now.

Since 2019, primary education is free in public schools in the DRC but caregivers still need to buy supplies and uniforms.

For many in the north-Kivu province, back-to-school season means shattered dream.