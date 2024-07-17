Zambia's free schools lead to surge in pupil numbers

A free education programme in Zambia has led to a huge increase in student enrollment. A lack of infrastructure, however, means that the quality of education remains low.

The Zambian government introduced free primary and secondary school education in 2021.

Three years later, an additional two million students are filling classrooms across the country.

While the initiative is widely seen as a positive step towards a brighter future for young Zambians, a lack of simultaneous investment in infrastructure is threatening educational quality.

Congested classrooms, a lack of teachers, and a shortage of desks or textbooks means that pupils are not reaching key educational targets set by the government, according to the UN's children agency, UNICEF.

While 87.9% of children are enrolled in primary school, net enrollment in secondary school is just 42.9% with a 67.5% transition rate from primary to secondary stages.

"Education is the best economic policy"

The overall increase in enrollment reflects a trend across sub-Saharan Africa, with more children in school than ever before, according to UNICEF.

The African Union in February launched its "Year of Education 2024" and called on governments across the continent to "accelerate progress towards achieving quality education for all."

A key focus for policymakers now should be ensuring that the quality of that education is improved, UNICEF has said.

With over $1bn already invested in Zambia's education sector since 2021, the country's government says it plans to build over 170 new schools and recruit 55,000 new teachers by 2026. So far, 37,000 teachers have already been hired.

Despite the challenges, Education Minister Douglas Syakalima says that overcrowding is "a good problem", with education "the best economic policy."

“I’d rather let the children be in a congested classroom than in the street," he says.