At least 31 people died after severe floods swept across northern Sudan

Floodwaters have swept through many communities and villages in northern Sudan over the past two days, resulting in the deaths of dozens and collapsing hundreds of homes.

According to Sudanese Civil Defense spokesperson Qureshi Hussein, 31 people have died so far in the north of the country due to the floods.

Yassin Abdul Wahab lost his home and was forced to build a makeshift shelter for his family.

"People are sleeping in the streets, and the situation is very bad," he said.

"We are currently working on building a shelter for the family using materials from the collapsed house," he added.

Heavy rain and flooding across Sudan this month has impacted more than 317,000 people, officials said.

Of those impacted, 118,000 people have been displaced, exacerbating one of the world’s biggest displacement crises due to the ongoing war in the country.

Tuesday marked 500 days since Sudan plunged into war after fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF.