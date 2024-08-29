Nigeria becomes first African country to obtain Mpox vaccines

Nigeria has become the first African country to obtain mpox vaccines.

It received 10,000 doses vaccine from the United States of America.

Nigerian authorities have reportedly prioritized five states (Bayelsa, Edo, Cross-River, Lagos, and Rivers) with the highest burden of mpox cases.

Mpox cases have been confirmed in more than 10 of Nigeria's 36 states.

The ceremonial signing in Abuja Tuesday (Aug. 27), came one week after the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency.

"Today's handover ceremony symbolizes more than a transfer of vaccines, it exemplifies the power of international cooperation in addressing global health challenges and local health challenges," Dr. Muyi Aina, Executive Director and CEO of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency said.

"We're aware that this vaccine is not exactly in surplus supply. I believe we are getting 10,000 of the about 200,000 doses that are available globally."

The United States government has donated the Jynneos (MVA) vaccine to Nigeria.

Getting an mpox vaccine can help prevent infection. It is recommended for people at high-risk of getting mpox.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is the epicentre of the global outbreak. The US has pledged to donate to the country 50,000 doses.

The US envoy to Nigeria explained why Nigeria received the first delivery.

"Nigeria government has put together a vaccination plan. So, there's a plan on how to use these vaccines effectively, how to make sure we get the most effect out of this 10,000 vaccine donation. So that's very much why Nigeria was chosen to receive this first batch. We will continue to work with Nigeria on efforts to stop the spread of the monkeypox illness."

According to the WHO, most people with mpox will recover within 2-4 weeks.

The goal of treating mpox is to take care of the rash, manage pain and prevent complications.