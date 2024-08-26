Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Tunisia: 19 ministers, 3 state secretaries appointed in “indispensable” cabinet reshuffle

Tunisian President Kais Saied at the presidential palace addresses his new cabinet on Aug. 25, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Cleared / Facebook @Presidence Tunsie
By Rédaction Africanews

and Kapitalis

Tunisia

With just over a month to the presidential election, Tunisian president Kaies Saied sacked dozens of ministers on Sunday (Aug. 25).

In a move he termed as "indispensable", 19 ministers and 3 state secretaries were sworn in some in replacement of acting ministers, others to fill in positions that remained empty following previous sackings.

State news agency TAP quoted the president who blamed the country's situation on a "“open conflict between the Tunisian people who is determined to achieve justice and fight corruption, and groups who have thrown themselves into the arms of foreign lobbies."

The president didn't not elaborate nor explicitly name any group.

The cabinet reshuffle comes days after a news prime minister was appointed.

Kamel Maddouri is Tunisia’s third PM since 2021.

The ministers overseeing finance, justice, and the housing have so far survived all cabinet reshuffles.

The latest comes amid a cost-of-living crisis and recurring water and electricity outages in many parts of the country.

Kaies Saied is seeking a second presidential term.

But while he is running for office, several of his political opponents and critics are currently in jail or being prosecuted.

Additional sources • TAP

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..