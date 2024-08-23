Kamala Harris inspires Black Democrats

Thursday (Aug. 22) was a historic night for supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Over three thousand kilometers from Chicago where the Convention of the Democratic party took place, supporters of the VP gathered in her hometown of Oakland.

They watched and celebrated her acceptance of the Democratic nomination for President of the United States of America.

Harris, a former California Attorney General and U.S. Senator, has deep roots in Oakland, having grown up in the city and starting her career there.

Local officials and community leaders were at the watch party, sponsored by the local chapter of the NAACP, which urged attendees to volunteer to encourage people to vote, particularly in swing states.

Oakland resident Jennifer Stephens Pierre became emotional during the watch party, emphasizing the importance of voting.

"Being in Oakland and just being able to see where she's from, I think is not only inspiring to me, and I'm 50 plus, but inspiring to my daughter, who also wants to be an attorney. Inspiring to all the little girls to know that the person that's sitting next to you in elementary school may just one day become the president of the United States. And you know what? You don't have to be perfect to do it."

Having operated in president Joe Biden's shadow for the last four years, Harris has yet to talk about topics including her flip-flops on policy or her leadership style.

With both the Republic and the Democratic party conventions concluded, the parties are ramping up efforts to convice uncommitted voter before the November 5 election.