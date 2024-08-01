Welcome to Africanews

Kamala Harris hits back at Donald Trump's false race accusation

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority gathering in Houston   -  
LM Otero/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

USA

 

United States Vice President and presumptive Democratic Party nominee, Kamala Harris, has hit back at comments made by Republican nominee, former president Donald Trump.

Speaking on Wednesday at the annual meeting of The National Association of Black Journalists, he falsely suggested that she misled voters about her race.

“She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black, until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black," Trump said.

Harris, who is of both Indian and Jamaican heritage, has long self-identified as both Black and Asian.

Later in the day, Harris told members of the historically Black sorority Sigma Gamma Rho in  Houston that his comments were “the same old show”.

"The divisiveness and the disrespect. And let me just say, the American people deserve better,” she said adding that his comments were a reminder of what four years under Trump had looked like.

“The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth, a leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts.”

Harris said the country deserves to be led by someone “who understands that our differences do not divide us. They are an essential source of our strength".

