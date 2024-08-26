USA: Robert Kennedy Jr. supports Trump

In the United States, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent candidacy for the presidential election to support Donald Trump in the race for the White House in November.

In a speech Friday, the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, a heavyweight in the history of the Democratic Party, said he wanted to withdraw from states where the battle is raging because he believed his presence in the race would benefit Democratic opponent Kamala Harris.

Robert Kennedy did acknowledge that his decision to support Donald Trump had caused tensions within his immediate family.

Campaigning in Las Vegas, Donald Trump said it was a "great honor" to receive the endorsement.

The former president called him a "great man" and said he was "respected by everyone."

The US presidential election will take place on November 5.