Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Sahel: Security Council must call out “Ukraine's support for terrorism” - Burkina, Mali and Niger

Sahel: Security Council must call out “Ukraine's support for terrorism” - Burkina, Mali and Niger
Nigeriens, some holding Russian flags, participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani in Niamey, Niger, on July 30, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sam Mednick/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Niger

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have petitioned the president of the UN Security Council to denounce what they call the Ukrainian government's “open support for international terrorism” in the Sahel.

A letter dated August 19 and signed by the envoys to the UN of the three Sahelian countries was released on Wednesday.

The move follows recent comments by Ukrainian officials who said that Kyiv had played a role in attacks by separatist rebels in Tinzawaten, northeastern Mali.

In late July, many Malian soldiers and their Russian instructors were killed in the clashes.

The foreign ministers of the Alliance of the Sahel States (AES) countries are urging the Security Council to act to prevent new subversive and destabilizing actions.

They said the comments by Ukrainian officials some states play in the expansion of terrorism in the Sahel.

The United Nations Charter gives the Security Council primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..