The spokesperson for the Niger government accuses Kiev of providing "support" to "terrorist groups" following a significant defeat of the Malian army at the end of July during clashes with separatists and jihadists.

Niger's Military junta announced on Tuesday that it has cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine, claiming that remarks from Ukrainian officials demonstrated support for factions involved in the fighting in neighbouring Mali, which led to the deaths of many soldiers and Russian Wagner fighters in July.

This action follows Mali's decision on Sunday to end its relations with Kyiv, prompted by comments from Ukraine's military intelligence about the clashes in northern Mali, where Tuareg rebels reported killing at least 84 Wagner mercenaries and 47 Malian soldiers.

In a broadcast statement, spokesperson Abdourahamane Amadou announced that Niger had chosen to sever its connections with Ukraine immediately, in support of the Malian government and its citizens.

On Monday, Ukraine expressed disapproval of Mali's decision to end diplomatic relations, describing it as a hasty and ill-considered action, and dismissed the allegations of Ukrainian support for international terrorism.

Tensions escalated following televised statements by Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence agency, indicating that Malian rebels had acquired the "necessary" information to execute the attack.

The comments about the conflict made by Ukraine's ambassador have drawn condemnation from Niger, Mali, and other West African countries, including Senegal, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, and Liberia.

The clash happens as Ukraine endeavours to attract worldwide support, with a specific emphasis on increasing its presence in the Global South.