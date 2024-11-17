Niger: Thousands march in Niamey to denounce “destabilization plots”

Thousands of Nigeriens marched Saturday (Nov. 16) in the streets of Niamey in support of the ruling CNSP and to denounce foreign destabilization attempts.

A coalition of civil society organizations had called for a protest after authorities said they arrested a French 'spy’.

Many protesters also voiced their support of Burkinabe and Malian authorities. Niger with these two countries form the Alliance of Sahel States or AES.

"On the 17th of September, I was in Bamako when they tried to destabilize Mali [Editor's Note: a deadly terror attack shook Mali's capital on that day]. But that was not enough for them, they tried to destabilize Ibrahim Traoré in Burna Faso. That is why we are sending a strong message to all those imperialists. Know that we are standing by our military. We are with our security forces," Mohamed said.

Members of the junta ruling under the name CNSP attended the march including Colonel Ibro Amadou Bacharou, the President's Chief of Staff.

Students and pupils’ unions were also in attendance.

The demonstration took place amid broader accusations of French plots to overthrow the regime which deposed Mohamed Bazoum and oversaw the withdrawal of French and US troops.

"Losing Niger is a great catastrophe for France," Abdourahamane, a civil society leader says.

"They were not going to stand still, and look are us leave. They will do everything to come back but our chance is that we’re much more aware, than our grandparents. Today, Africans master the tool of information so they cannot manipulate us anymore."

The protestors concede that their quest for sovereignty will be a long one.

Economic and military development were two demands they voiced to the country's leaders.

"Will they be able to colonize us once again?" Mohamed Elkebir Souleymane, the main organizer asked, "No," a cheerful crowd responded.

"In that case, in the next ten years, the CNSP has to be able to build weapons that will defend us, among other priorities. We must be able to build the tanks we will use to fight. Industrial units have to be built. You need to develop the economy,"

The march comes days ahead of an international conference set to take place in Niamey in support of the AES states.

The 3-day event kick off in Niamey on Tuesday (No. 19).