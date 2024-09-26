UNGA: Senegalese leader calls out Security Council's “inertia” in face of destabilization of Sahel

Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye of Senegal slammed the Security council for its inertia regarding the deaths and destabilization that have befallen the Sahel.

The president was addressing Wednesday (Sep. 25) the United Nations General assembly.

“We cannot accept that the Sahel becomes the scene of rivalries between foreign powers, whose clashes only aggravate the destabilization of the region," Faye said.

" I must recall here that peace and security in Africa are inseparable from world peace. It is imperative that the Security Council fully fulfils its role as guarantor of international stability.”

Last August, comments by Ukrainian officials who said that Kyiv had played a role in attacks by separatist rebels in Tinzawaten, northeastern Mali, were called out by Malian authorities.

READ ALSO: Sahel: Security Council must call out “Ukraine's support for terrorism” - Burkina, Mali and Niger

Since the jihadi threat continued to expand, most Western governments were ordered to pull out their forces from Sahel states in recent years after military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

In his 10-minute-long speech, the president also called for a ceasefire in Gaza, the end of unfair economic practises which hinder the prosperity of countries of the Global South.

He notably pointed to: "illegal commerce and tax evasion».

The 44-year-old leader also called for a proper representation of Africa at governing levels in multilateral institutions.

Regarding the climate crisis, he urged economically developed nations who bear a "historic" responsibility to step up effort to finance a "just and equitable transition".

"We must protect our planet without sacrificing the right most vulnerable nations have to continue their walk on the way to development".

Faye also rebuked the unilateral introduction of civilizational norms who, he said, goes against world stability and peace.