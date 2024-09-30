Burkina Faso calls out foreign powers “deliberately exacerbating suffering” of Sahelians

Burkina Faso’s Minister of Foreign Affairs addressed Monday the UN General Assembly High-Level Debate in New York.

As his country still fights a terrorist group in the north-east, he said nearly 70% of the territory was now under control from 40% in 2022.

Foreign Minister Traore also called out what he termed as propaganda against Burkinabe Defence forces.

He highlighted “the professionalism and the stellar conduct” of the country’s Defense and Security Forces (FDS), “that is demonstrated through their participation in peacekeeping operations and recognize it time and time again at this very podium, the ongoing training and examination of our defense forces and volunteers in International humanitarian law guarantee that our professional conduct is unimputable in respecting human rights.”

Foreign powers "financing and supporting terrorism"

Karamoko Jean Marie Traore said the Alliance of Sahel's states primary aimed to " protect the populations of the Sahel who have suffered from the security and humanitarian crisis. and against whom deadly measures were deliberately enforced to further exacerbate their suffering."

In that regard, he reiterated his country's accusation against Ukraine, as a "sponsor" of terrorists in the Sahel.

“The popular support and enthusiasm sparked by the creation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) can be partly explained by the failure and incapacity of sub-regional institutions and mechanisms to respond to security concerns of our populations, which are legitimate. The creation of the Alliance has been lifesaving and it will be our salvation. Its primary aim is to protect the populations of the Sahel who have suffered from the security and humanitarian crisis. and against whom deadly measures were deliberately enforced to further exacerbate their suffering

He said the AES was still waiting for the UN security council which it appealed to last August and from which it expects "strong decisions".

He extended his country's support of a reform of UN Security Council to include Africa.

“That will enable us to establish the universal character of the UN and repair the persistent injustice against Africa,” he concluded.