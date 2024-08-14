European Supercup: Cuba's Mijaín López welcomed as a hero after winning his 5th Olympic gold medal

Mijaín López poked his head out of the pilot’s cabin and waved a Cuban flag upon his return to the country on Monday.

The 41-year-old Cuban sports legend won his fifth consecutive gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling at the Paris Olympics, becoming the first athlete to win a gold in the same event at five consecutive Games.

He's also the first wrestler to win five gold medals.

The feat became one of the most talked-about events of the Olympics when, following the match, López unlaced his shoes and placed them in the center of the mat, symbolizing his retirement.

López along with his fellow Cuban athletes were welcomed home on Monday evening with a special ceremony in Havana attended by President Miguel Díaz-Canel and family members.

Once a sports powerhouse, Cuba won only nine medals - two gold, one silver, and six bronze - at the Paris Games, a far cry from its position as one of Latin America’s strongest competitor in past years.

The proud boxing nation came back from Paris with only one gold medal in the event won by Erislandy Alvarez Borges.

Cuba has participated in the Olympic Games since 1900 and has earned more medals than any other Latin American country.

In track and field competitions, which were once a source of pride for the Caribbean nation, three Cuban native athletes won medals while representing other countries.