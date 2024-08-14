Beach festival in Morocco brings joy to Tangiers residents

The beach festival in Morocco has delighted Tangiers residents with a variety of fun activities, featuring games suitable for all ages.

Children were jumping on a trampolines with some filming selfie videos as music played in the background.

The "activity village" at the festival was the main spot for all children's activities, which also included video games.

Hiba Akhbach, a child visiting beach festival expressed her joy saying, "They made us very happy and I liked the activities they organized. I thank them very much."

Festival staff wore mascot suits to entertain the children, handing them balloons.

Charki, a visitor at the Tangiers beach festival, mentioned, "I decided to bring my kids to the festival since they wanted to go to the beach and experience the event. They had a great time with the games and are really happy."

This year marks the 20th festival, which is being held in six cities and began in July, running through August 21.

Hibat Allah El Kalii, who works as an animator at the Tangiers beach festival, remarked, "There are plenty of activities and games available for children, and they seem genuinely happy when they arrive. We notice their hugs and hear their thanks, which gives us the greatest satisfaction. We go home feeling very joyful, and we thank God for that."

The audience enjoyed a live performance by Moroccan musicians who entertained them on stage during the event.

The annual festival that began in 2002, focuses on promoting arts and music.

It provides a platform for local talent, featuring live performances by Moroccan musicians.

"Without this festival, we would not have had the opportunity to get to know this audience. I would like to express my deep thanks to this wonderful audience," said Mehdi Merroume, a local singer.

When the weekslong festival wraps up, nearly 200 Moroccan artists will have showcased their talents across the festival's many concerts.