CHADEMA members free after arrests linked to youth gathering

Sevelral leaders from Tanzania's primary opposition party, CHADEMA, along with hundreds of their supporters, were released on Tuesday following mass arrests that occurred due to a prohibited youth gathering in the southwestern region of the country, as reported by both police and a party representative.

Over the course of Sunday and Monday, authorities apprehended more than 500 supporters of CHADEMA, including the party's Chairman Freeman Mbowe and Vice Chairman Tundu Lissu.

Human rights organizations have condemned the arrests, with Amnesty International stating that they are intended to intimidate the opposition in anticipation of the local government elections scheduled for later this year and the national election set for 2025.

Authorities prohibited the gathering in the city of Mbeya that the youth wing of CHADEMA intended to conduct on Monday, citing concerns that it could potentially "disturb the peace."

Police Commissioner Awadh Haji stated late on Monday, "We will not allow a small number of criminals to undermine peace by emulating the unrest occurring in neighboring countries," likely alluding to the recent youth-led protests in Kenya that have sparked similar demonstrations in Nigeria and Uganda.

Additionally, CHADEMA spokesperson John Mrema verified that the party's senior leadership has been released; however, he noted that there are reports indicating that some supporters from the youth wing in Mbeya remain in custody.

In June, individuals protesting against the Kenyan government's intention to increase taxes organized themselves online and demonstrated in various locations nationwide, momentarily breaching the parliament and causing regional administrations to be apprehensive about possible similar protests.

President William Ruto of Kenya annulled the suggested legislation and restructured his cabinet; however, the demonstrations have persisted, though with reduced attendance.

Sarah Jackson, the deputy regional director for East and Southern Africa at Amnesty International, issued a statement on Monday urging Tanzanian authorities to "cease arbitrary arrests and detentions of political opposition figures and to halt the intensifying suppression of civic freedoms."

Since assuming office in 2021, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has implemented certain measures to relax media and opposition restrictions; however, human rights advocates claim that arbitrary detentions persist