Dissolution of Kenyan cabinet: public response

Kenyans have been reacting to the dissolution of the cabinet by the president.

President William Ruto yielded to pressure and dissolved his cabinet following two weeks of protests against the government breaching the Kenyan parliament, a first in history.

‘’I want to first thank the Gen z for their effort because without them probably Ruto would have not made any changes to his cabinet that was already tainted,‘’ said Amos Ouma, motorcycle taxi rider (bodaboda).

Kenyans are expressing dissatisfaction with certain former cabinet ministers, citing their incompetence and arrogance.

Many have urged the president to replace them with skilled technocrats.

Governance experts have also highlighted the prevalence of politicians in Ruto's Cabinet who were given positions as a reward for their support in the 2022 general elections.

Patrick Musau, a businessman, stated that, ‘’we saw the cabinet was fully incompetent if I may say it, so we that the president for that step, for that move."

Ruto is facing the challenge of combating corruption in his government and putting in place austerity measures to reduce spending, as a budget cut is imminent after the Finance Bill 2024 was withdrawn.

"We expect that he will select a cabinet made up of individuals with integrity and a fresh perspective for the nation," remarked Joseph Ndung'u.

Reporting from Nairobi, Kenya for Africanews, Ronald Agak mentions that President William Ruto's move is set to ease the pressure from Gen-Zs, and he is also expected to prioritize competence in his next cabinet.