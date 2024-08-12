Guinea's draft constitution made public, limiting leaders to two terms

Guinea’s draft constitution was published online by the National Transition Council in the early hours of Monday morning.

Due to be voted on before the end of the year, it is expected to pave the way for elections and a return to constitutional rule.

The draft constitution proposes a bicameral system consisting of a National Assembly and Senate.

It also includes progressive measures from the 2020 Constitution, including banning the death penalty and female genital mutilation.

The draft also stipulates that "anyone arrested, detained or charged must be informed of the reasons for his or her arrest".

It also imposes a strict two-term limit for the presidency, each for five years.

But there is confusion about the status of General Mamady Doumbouya, who has led the country since a coup in 2021

While the transition charter says he will not be allowed to stand for president in future elections, this reference is not included in the draft constitution, suggesting he may be allowed to stand.