Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Guinea's draft constitution made public, limiting leaders to two terms

Guinea's military leader, Mamady Doumbouya   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Guinea

Guinea’s draft constitution was published online by the National Transition Council in the early hours of Monday morning.

Due to be voted on before the end of the year, it is expected to pave the way for elections and a return to constitutional rule.

The draft constitution proposes a bicameral system consisting of a National Assembly and Senate.

It also includes progressive measures from the 2020 Constitution, including banning the death penalty and female genital mutilation.

The draft also stipulates that "anyone arrested, detained or charged must be informed of the reasons for his or her arrest".

It also imposes a strict two-term limit for the presidency, each for five years.

But there is confusion about the status of General Mamady Doumbouya, who has led the country since a coup in 2021

While the transition charter says he will not be allowed to stand for president in future elections, this reference is not included in the draft constitution, suggesting he may be allowed to stand.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..