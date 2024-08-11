Demonstation against racism takes place in London

The UK is bracing for further anti-racist protests that have seen the country descend into chaos.

Thousands of people gathered on Saturday at anti-racist rallies being held across the UK.

The demonstrations follow anti-immigrant riots and violence throughout the country this week, following a fatal knife attack on children.

The organisation Stand Up to Racism organised up to 22 ‘Stop the Far Right’ demonstrations on Saturday, which took place in towns and cities, including London, Manchester and Birmingham.

In the capital, thousands of anti-racist protesters assembled outside Reform UK’s London office to accuse Nigel Farage of “inciting fascist rioters”, before marching on Whitehall, outside the Prime Minister's Downing Street residence, in support of refugees.

It's estimated that around 2,500 people turned out for the march.

Protesters chanted “refugees are welcome here” and listened to speeches outside the party’s headquarters before walking to Whitehall.

Gary McFarlane, from Stand up for Racism, said "The majority of people in Britain are for a multicultural society and are against the violence of the racist and the fascist."