Coordinated efforts: UN supports SAMIDRC in Democratic Republic of Congo

The Security Council reached a unanimous decision to adopt a resolution that empowers the UN mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) to support the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) by enhancing coordination, sharing information, and offering technical assistance.

Michael Imran Kanu, Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the United Nations said, “The draft resolution also seeks to create a conducive environment for the implementation of ongoing regional peace efforts, including welcoming the recent ceasefire agreement that was brokered by Angola between the governments of the DRC and Rwanda. We believe that dialog is extremely critical for the settlement of dispute between the conflicting parties in the DRC.”

The initiative for the resolution came from Sierra Leone and France.

Nathalie Estival-Broadhurst, who serves as the Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations, outlined several important aspects of this peacekeeping mission.

"The United Nations mission is prepared to deliver technical support for the protection of civilians and can facilitate logistical aid for medical evacuations, in addition to sharing information. This represents a crucial move in enhancing international initiatives to combat violence in eastern DRC,” she said.

Together with France and Sierra Leone as co-penholders, the "A3 plus one" coalition, which includes Algeria, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, and Guyana, has shown its support for the AU Peace and Security Council (AUPSC).