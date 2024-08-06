Joint efforts by Egypt and Turkey to address Gaza crisis

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan stated during a joint news conference in Cairo on Monday that their leaders are exploring every possible option to stop Israel's war in Gaza from escalating into a larger regional conflict.

The ministers stated that they also talked about strategies to alleviate tensions in the region, particularly those arising from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Badr Abdelatty, Egypt's Foreign Minister, voiced his strong disapproval of assassination tactics, breaches of other countries' sovereignty, and the intensification of regional strife.

He underscored the critical need for collective action to stop this perilous escalation and to keep the situation from escalating into a full-blown regional war.

They talked about the crisis in Gaza, the conditions in Libya and Sudan, the unrest in the Red Sea, and the problems in Yemen.

According to Hakan Fidan, the Turkish Foreign Minister, "Turkey is actively observing the trial of Israel at the International Court of Justice. He reminded that Turkey had chosen to intervene in this matter and plans to file its application with the court on Wednesday. He asserted that the key to peace in the Middle East lies in the creation of a Palestinian state."

Turkey stands out as one of the strongest opponents of Israel's actions in Gaza.

Fidan further claimed that Israel is sabotaging peace initiatives.

Both nations are calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and have criticized the recent deaths in the area including that of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Fidan also met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. This visit marks a significant step in the efforts to restore relations between the two nations after a prolonged period of tension.

For nearly ten years, diplomatic interactions between Ankara and Cairo had been strained.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously supported Egypt's former Islamist leader, Mohammed Morsi, who was removed from power by the military during mass protests in 2013.

In recent years, Turkey has shifted its stance towards el-Sissi’s administration in an attempt to mend the broken ties.