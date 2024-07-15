Aid was dropped by air and delivered in trucks to the Khan Younis refugee camp, in southern Gaza, on Monday (Jul. 15).

The camp is located in southern Gaza, around two kilometres away from the Mediterranean coast.

It was not clear who dropped the aid or if it was safely dlivered to displaced Palestinians. The delivery comes after an Israeli strike killed at least 90 people.

Israel said it targeted Hamas’ shadowy military commander in the attack, but could not confirm if Mohammed Deif and a second Hamas commander, Rafa Salama, were killed.

Hamas rejected the claim that Deif was in the area, saying “these false claims are merely a cover-up for the scale of the horrific massacre.”

Witnesses said the strike landed in Muwasi, the Israeli-designated safe zone that stretches from northern Rafah to Khan Younis.

In early July, it was estimated that about 250,000 people lived in areas in eastern Khan Younis and Rafah.

Since the start of Israel's offensive in Gaza, foreign governments have relied on air deliveries.

However, this method has progressively faced cristicim.

Civilians including children have been killed by airdropped aid boxes after parachutes failed to open.

International experts say hundreds of thousands of people are on the brink of famine.

The United Nations chief appealed for funding Friday (Jul. 12) for the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees in Gaza and elsewhere in the Middle East.

Palestinians have fled to the coastal strip, sheltering mostly in tents with few basic services or supplies. More than 80% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes.