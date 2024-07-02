Turkey mediates between Somalia and Ethiopia

Turkey mediated talks between Somalia and Ethiopia on Monday to ease diplomatic tensions between the two African neighbors, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Taye Atske Selassie, and his Somalian counterpart, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, had a candid and forward-looking exchange concerning their differences, facilitated by Turkey's foreign minister, Hakan Fidan.

The tensions arose after Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with the breakaway region of Somaliland in January, which Somalia condemned as a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The memorandum aimed to grant Ethiopia access to the sea through Somaliland in exchange for Ethiopia recognizing Somaliland as an independent country.

A second round of discussions is scheduled in Ankara on Sept. 2, as both countries reiterated their commitment to peacefully resolving their differences and expressed appreciation to Turkey for its facilitation and constructive contributions.

Prior to the January memorandum, Somalia and Ethiopia had enjoyed peaceful relations.