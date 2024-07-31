Libyan athletes say in Paris to prep for next Games

Six Libyan athletes at the Paris Games are taking part in five sports that include athletics, rowing, shooting, swimming and weightlifting.

Shooter Mohamed Bendella is the only one who qualified outright with the rest all handed wildcards to compete.

Athletes and officials agree on the fact they are not here to compete for medals but to improve national records.

Swimmer Yousef Abubaker specialises in 100m backstroke but has to compete in the 100m freestyle but he is hoping he can learn from those he will race against in the pool.

Weightlifter Ahmed Abuzriba will participate in the 102kg category.