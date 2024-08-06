Iran and Russia discuss key issues during Shoigu's visit

Iran
Iran's state news agency, IRNA, reports that Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, arrived in Tehran on Monday to discuss various bilateral and international matters.
According to Nour News, a state-run outlet in Iran, Shoigu met with Rear Admiral Ali Akbar Ahmadian, a high-ranking commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.
Russian news agencies Tass and RIA Novosti indicated that Shoigu is also expected to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief of the Iranian Military’s General Staff, Mohammad Bagheri.
These discussions occur amid efforts by the US and its allies to avert a broader regional conflict following the recent killings of key Iran-aligned militants, which have led to threats of retaliation against Israel.
Go to video
Mali: Nearly 50 Wagner fighters killed in an ambush
01:05
Malaysia submits BRICS membership application
01:42
Putin's address highlights Russia's naval strength on Navy Day
01:10
Russian central bank hikes key rate in bid to avoid “stagflation scenario”
01:27
Moscow residents indifferent to Biden withdrawing from 2024 US presidential race
01:02
Russia and Ukraine exchange 95 prisoners, in UAE-brokered deal