Iran and Russia discuss key issues during Shoigu's visit

Iran's state news agency, IRNA, reports that Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, arrived in Tehran on Monday to discuss various bilateral and international matters.

According to Nour News, a state-run outlet in Iran, Shoigu met with Rear Admiral Ali Akbar Ahmadian, a high-ranking commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

Russian news agencies Tass and RIA Novosti indicated that Shoigu is also expected to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief of the Iranian Military’s General Staff, Mohammad Bagheri.

These discussions occur amid efforts by the US and its allies to avert a broader regional conflict following the recent killings of key Iran-aligned militants, which have led to threats of retaliation against Israel.