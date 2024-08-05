Mourad Merzouki brings hip-hop dance to Olympics as 'Dance of the Games' creator

In a sweltering enclosed stage, several dancers perform synchronised routines before scattering, while others practice twisting handstands and tumbles.

Amid this, Mourad Merzouki directs them, ensuring their hip-hop moves are flawless.

It's the final day of rehearsals for the renowned French-Algerian choreographer and his energetic group of dancers who are preparing themselves for a huge Olympic Games festivity.

Merzouki and his dance troupe will take center stage near the Eiffel Towel in Paris, debuting the official dance of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games starting Monday.

His four-day showcase, “Dance of the Games,” marks a triumphant moment for Merzouki, whose hip-hop style, once doubted 30 years ago, has now proven its lasting appeal.

“It's great to see that hip-hop dance will be one of the major events watched by the whole world,” said Merzouki shortly after rehearsals at a choreographic center in Créteil, a suburban area of Paris.

His showcase will be held at the Trocadéro Champions Park, a free-access arena where his choreographed performance will feature 30 dancers and urban artists.

Merzouki's dance routine is one of three styles featured on the Trocadéro stage to the arrival of athletes. His choreography blends the elements of martial arts, visual arts, circus, boxing and live arts, tailored to engage audiences of all ages and abilities.

Despite the weight of expectations, Merzouki remains confident in both himself and his dancers because of the positive message he's trying to convey.

Throughout the years, Merzouki has kept his routines fresh in creating 32 pieces with an open mind.

During the selection process, he’s worked with reliable dancers and inserted new ones too with backgrounds in hip-hop, contemporary, classical and circus.

“It's a a sign that this dance can be addressed to all audiences,” he continued. “With this competition, I think we can say that is an honour and that it's encouraging for the future of this dance.”

From humble beginnings to a global platform, Merzouki's innovative style took some time before gaining widespread appeal.

He started his dance company, Käfig, in 1996 during a time when some thought it would survive for only a short stint.

In America, Merzouki's unique style was widely embraced, and he could have thrived there. But he chose to return to France to challenge doubters and break down barriers.

Merzouki eventually succeeded in doing just that. He's had more than 4,000 performances in France and across 65 countries in a three decade span.

“I think that this recognition is due to these 30 years that we have all spent fighting, holding on, believing in our dreams,” he said.