South Sudan arrived at the Paris Olympics on a wave of firsts. The 13-year-old, war-torn nation qualified for its first Olympic basketball tournament and entered Wednesday’s game against the United States with its first Olympic victory. It can add another milestone: a first Olympic defeat.

South Sudan put the United States on the spot in a one-point pre-Games showdown, using its speed and fighting spirit to nearly derail the superior talent of the NBA stars.

On Wednesday, despite some notable moments and a start that briefly allowed them to take the lead, South Sudan were outclassed in the return match, losing 103 to 86.

Despite the defeat, Nuni Omot , who led South Sudan with 25 points, said the South Sudanese had learned a lot about themselves and their ability to compete with the best players in the world.

"A lot of people told me I was meant to play with them ," Omot said. "I think tonight I showed what I can do. The Olympics is about the top 12 teams that are competing right now. It's an honor to be part of those 12 teams. People are going to know who I am now. And it's not about me. But people are going to know who South Sudan is . "

US star Stephen Curry said South Sudan had his full respect. "They won their first game a few days ago. So who knows how far they can go? You cheer for them, except when we play against them."

South Sudan built a lead of as many as 21 points in the first half before cutting the deficit to 12 in the fourth quarter. But the clock, and a tighter United States game in the second round, proved too much to overcome.

In the gala match in London earlier this month, South Sudan forced a U.S. team seeking a fifth straight Olympic gold medal to rethink its position after the match.

This time, a quick 6-0 deficit forced South Sudan coach Royal Ivey to use his first timeout 1:31 into the game to try to calm his team down.

After starting 0-of-4 from the field, Bul Kuol finally ended South Sudan's bad run by breaking away for a one-handed dunk. Omot then hit a 3-pointer and seconds later, Marial Shayok scored a layup to give the Africans their first lead of the game.

That momentum didn't last. The United States ended the period on a 20-6 run to take a 26-14 lead early in the second quarter. South Sudan was overwhelmed by American pressure several times during that period.

On one occasion, Sunday Dech tried to find some dribbling space, but he was harassed by Jrue Holiday for about 10 seconds before being forced into a bad pass and a turnover.

In another instance, JT Thor couldn't find space as Anthony Davis lurked, and he ultimately fired a shot off the side of the backboard.

"I think we did what we like to do, they just did a good physical job ," said Carlik Jones, who scored 18 points. "He tried to get us out of our positions and out of our plays. We fought until the end . "

It is not as if the crowd at the Pierre Mauroy stadium had not hoped that South Sudan would come out on top. The South Sudanese were applauded wildly when they entered the field for the pre-match warm-up.

And Omot was dressed for the spotlight, wearing bright green Nikes with silver stripes down the back that sparkled under the stadium lights. The shine was gone, but not the Bright Stars spirit. Nor the chance to continue his Olympic odyssey.

South Sudan will face Serbia on Saturday in their final group stage match, with the winner joining the United States in Paris for the knockout round.

"We have to prepare ," Omot said. "Obviously last summer they got the best of us. I think we have to prepare. We have to come in with a mindset. Our coaches are doing a great job of preparing. If we follow that plan and play our game, it's going to be a very competitive game.