Fares Farjani secures Tunisia's first medal in Paris 2024 Olympics

Tunisia's Fares Ferjani celebrates on the podium after winning the silver medal at the men's individual Sabre competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais   -  
Andrew Medichini/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

France

Fares Farjani secured Tunisia's first medal in Paris 2024.

The 27-year-old was narrowly defeated on Saturday (27th July) in the final of the sabre competition 15-11 by South Korea’s Oh Sanguk.

Fares and his father Salah gladly shared their joy with sntv on Sunday displaying the silver medal with pride and happiness.

"it hasn't sunk in yet, I can't yet believe this is an Olympic and an African medal, these are not African Games, a world championship, or a Grand Prix, I can't believe this is Olympic Games, once every four years, I reached the peak of my performance and it happened during the Olympics," said Fares Ferjani, the silver medalist in the sabre.

"What's important is how this dream of an Olympic village has been achieved, the person next to me is the one who sacrificed, I only tried to support him but it's all thanks to God and to his (his son) and everyone who helped him whether in Tunisia or where he lives in the United States," said Salah Ferjani, the father of the silver medalist.

The happy medalist hails from a long tradition of fencing dynasty. Father Salah was an international fencer and is now an international referee, his brother Ayoub is a fencing referee and his wife a national champion in the sport.

Fares lives in the United States where he also studied for an MBA.

Additional sources • AP

