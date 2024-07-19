UK pledges £84m to Africa, Mideast in bid to stop illegal migration “at source”

The newly elected British Prime Minister seeks to reset the UK's approach to illegal migration.

Keir Starmer announced Thursday £84m (or about USD 108m) in funding to tackle illegal migration.

He also promised his government will "work with European partners to share intelligence data, expertise and put the gangs out of business".

"But to stop illegal migration, we must also tackle it at source. So today I'm announcing £84 million of new funding for projects across Africa and the Middle East. That includes humanitarian and health support, skills training, help with job opportunities and access to education," he politician said.

The PM was speaking at the fourth European Political Community summit held in south-western England tackling migration, the war in Ukraine and energy security.

In the year ending March 2024, there were 38,546 irregular arrivals to the United Kingdom.