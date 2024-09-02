161 Nigerian students fail UK border checks, denied entry

Between 2021 and 2023, 1,425 international students admitted to UK universities were denied entry at the country’s airports.

Among those affected, 161 were Nigerians, who were turned away upon arrival, according to data obtained from the UK Home Office through the Freedom of Information Act.

Indian students were the most affected, making up 45% of the total with 644 removals. Nigerians followed with 11.3%, while students from Ghana and Bangladesh represented 6.46% and 6.32% respectively.

The data, covering October 2021 to October 2023, specifically addresses students refused entry at the border and does not account for those deported for visa violations like exceeding work hours or academic misconduct. The Home Office did not clarify the reasons for these removals.

However, sources suggest students were often removed due to failing to convince Border Force officers during checks, presenting forged documents, or struggling with English.

Immigration lawyer Dele Olawanle criticized this practice, arguing that Border Force officers have taken on roles beyond their remit by questioning students about their academic courses, sometimes leading to visa cancellations.

Data analyst Nelly Okechukwu shared a similar experience, recounting how he was questioned about his university studies by a border officer after a long flight, despite having graduated years earlier.