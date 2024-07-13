School collapse in Nigeria kills 22 students, rescue efforts ongoing

A two-storey school building in Jos city, Plateau state, north-central Nigeria, collapsed during morning classes on Friday, resulting in the deaths of 22 students.

The Saints Academy college collapsed shortly after students, mostly aged 15 or younger, arrived for classes.

A total of 154 students were trapped; 132 were rescued and are being treated for injuries, according to Plateau police spokesman Alfred Alabo.

Rescue and health workers, along with security forces, were immediately deployed to the scene.

The state government blamed the collapse on the school's weak structure and its location near a riverbank, urging other schools with similar issues to close down.

Building collapses are increasingly common in Nigeria, often due to poor enforcement of building regulations and inadequate maintenance.