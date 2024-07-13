School collapse in Nigeria kills 22 students, rescue efforts ongoing

Nigeria
A two-storey school building in Jos city, Plateau state, north-central Nigeria, collapsed during morning classes on Friday, resulting in the deaths of 22 students.
The Saints Academy college collapsed shortly after students, mostly aged 15 or younger, arrived for classes.
A total of 154 students were trapped; 132 were rescued and are being treated for injuries, according to Plateau police spokesman Alfred Alabo.
Rescue and health workers, along with security forces, were immediately deployed to the scene.
The state government blamed the collapse on the school's weak structure and its location near a riverbank, urging other schools with similar issues to close down.
Building collapses are increasingly common in Nigeria, often due to poor enforcement of building regulations and inadequate maintenance.
Go to video
Minibus crash in South Africa kills 12 schoolchildren and driver
Go to video
US tourist killed in Zambia elephant attack, the second this year
02:10
Kenyan company becomes country’s first to 3D print prosthetic limbs
01:46
Pakistan faces severe heatwave: Residents call for action
Go to video
Generator fumes kill seven university students in Nigeria
Go to video
9 Egyptian women and children die in Nile River Ferry accident