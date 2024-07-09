Spain versus France, a decisive match that often results in European victory

France were feeling optimistic on Monday as they practiced at the Allianz Arena in Munich ahead of their match against Spain in the Euro 2024 simi-final on Tuesday.

Responding to the rumours about Kylian Mbappé not being at his best, Rodri the spanish midfielder cautioned against the allegations.

“Well, I don't trust what people say. I know the kind of player that he's like. I know he can make a difference easily. I mean, he doesn't need to be in top form or not," he said.

France's performance has been lackluster and captain Kylian Mbappé is struggling with frustration as he adapts to wearing a face mask that restricts his vision following a nose injury in the initial match.

"He can hurt any team at any time. If he's on the pitch, he will be a threat and we will have to be very aware of what he does," concluded Rodri.

Antoine Griezmann is also under scrutiny for France's ineffective attack, having played in two different positions and being left out of the starting line-up in the match against Poland.

Adrien Rabiot expressed full confidence in Mbappé and Griezmann, stating they have the ability to turn a game around at any moment.

France struggled in the quarterfinal against Portugal, winning 5-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw, while Spain defeated Germany 2-1 in an intense match, securing the win with a goal in the final minute of extra time.

France's offense may have been lacking, but their defence has been top-notch, conceding just one goal - a penalty that was retaken by Robert Lewandowski of Poland during the group stage.

Deschamps' 12-year anniversary on the France bench was commemorated this Monday.

Guiding Les Bleus to their fourth major final in eight years was a great way to celebrate the occasion.

The new official match ball which will be used in the Euros semi-finals and final has been unveiled in Berlin.

The 'FUSSBALLLIEBE FINALE' is the inaugural UEFA European Championship final Official Match Ball to incorporate advanced technology, providing precise information to video match officials instantly.