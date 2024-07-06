France to meet Spain in the Euro 2024 semi-finals

France will play Spain in the semi'finals after its extra-time win over Germany in Stuttgart, with Les Bleus staying on course for a third European Championship title after 1984 and 2000.

France knocked out Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo in a penalty shootout 5-3.

Didier Deschamps' team has reached the semi-finals despite no France player having scored from open play so far in the tournament.

Spain and its fans celebrated as if they’d won the European Championship. After eliminating tournament host Germany in a thrilling quarterfinal, Luis de la Fuente's team has a great chance to lift the trophy in Berlin next week.

Spain eliminated the host of a major tournament for the first time in 10 attempts.

Spain snatched a 2-1 win in extra time on Friday thanks to substitute Mikel Merino's header in the 119th minute. Merino celebrated by running around the corner flag, mimicking his father Miguel Merino's celebration after he scored in the same stadium for Osasuna in the UEFA Cup against Stuttgart in 1991.