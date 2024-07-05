At least six Chinese nationals dead following militia attack in DR Congo

China confirmed on Thursday that at least 6 of its citizens have died and several others are missing following an attack by armed militia in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It strongly condemned the attack which took place on Wednesday at a Chinese-linked mining site in the gold-rich northeastern Ituri province.

Speaking at a regular press conference, Beijing’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, said efforts were underway to find the missing Chinese nationals.

“We demand that the DRC side hunts down the perpetrators as quickly as possible and strictly punishes them in accordance with the law,” she added.

Mao also called on the DRC to “ take steps to strengthen the protection of Chinese citizens and companies in the area”.

Attacks on mining sites and convoys are common in the north-eastern part of the DRC and not the first in which Chinese nationals have been impacted.

China has reiterated a warning to its citizens to follow foreign ministry security alerts and to avoid travelling to high-risk areas.